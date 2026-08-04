Health security in Benin: the Board of Directors of the LNCQPSEA has been established

The Beninese government has taken a new step in operationalizing the National Laboratory for Quality Control of Health Products, Water, and Food (LNCQPSEA).

Officialized by decree n°2026-415, the members of the board of directors of this control mechanism, appointed during the council of ministers on July 1st, have been installed, marking the effective start of governance for this institution created in May 2026.

This deliberative body, appointed for a renewable three-year term, includes representatives from the Presidency of the Republic and six sectoral ministries.

​Dodji Ange Dossou leads the governance body

The presidency of the Board of Directors has been entrusted to Dodji Ange Dossou, a recognized expert in the field of health security and compliance control.

His background includes positions as director of the National Quality Control Agency for products, special advisor at the Ministry of Health, and member of the Supervisory Board of the National Authority for Radiological Safety and Radiation Protection.

He will be responsible for guiding the strategic direction of the institution in its mission to oversee medications, water, and food products.

​Modern infrastructure supporting health security

This institutional restructuring is part of the overall policy for the protection of public health and consumers. To support these control missions, a complex of laboratories meeting international standards is currently under construction in Abomey-Calavi, with financial backing from the World Bank.

The combination of this installed governance and these high-tech facilities aims to ensure rigorous and sustainable monitoring of the quality of products distributed in Benin.