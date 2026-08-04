Calendar of Vodun Days 2027 and the regime of non-working days in Benin

The extension of Vodun Days to an entire week (from January 2 to 9, 2027) is part of the new tourism strategy aimed at valuing cultural heritage and optimizing the profitability of infrastructures.

Regarding the public holiday regime, Beninese legislation (law of July 30, 2024, establishing the National Holiday of Traditional Religions on the second Friday of January) strictly regulates the paid non-working days:

Monday, January 4, Tuesday, January 5, and Wednesday, January 6, 2027: Workdays (not non-working).

Workdays (not non-working). Thursday, January 7, 2027: Public holiday, non-working and paid (eve of the National Holiday of Traditional Religions).

Public holiday, non-working and paid (eve of the National Holiday of Traditional Religions). Friday, January 8, 2027: Public holiday, non-working and paid (2nd Friday of January, central day of celebrations).

The legal framework thus maintains the principle of two consecutive non-working days (the Thursday before the holiday and the Friday of the official celebration), regardless of the overall duration of the festivities and cultural activities planned on-site.