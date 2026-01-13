Vodun Days Festival: significant economic impact, according to Jean-Michel Abimbola

On the occasion of the Vodun Days festival, a cultural event that has become a major fixture in Benin, Jean-Michel Abimbola highlighted the festival’s positive economic impact.

La suite après la publicité

You're currently on the classic version Try Benin Web TV 2.0 now. Discover BWTV 2.0

Speaking on the festival’s socio-economic reach, Jean-Michel Abimbola noted that Vodun Days goes beyond simply promoting intangible heritage. He says the event generates direct and indirect economic activity in the host towns, particularly through tourism, hospitality, catering, crafts, and services.

Visitors, whether domestic or international, contribute to stimulating local demand. Their presence leads to increased revenues for local economic operators, temporary jobs created around the events, and greater interest in Beninese cultural productions.

This dynamic, he explained, helps to showcase cultural value chains and to strengthen Benin’s appeal as a cultural destination on the regional and continental level.

Jean-Michel Abimbola also reminded that Vodun Days is part of a strategy to diversify revenue sources, aiming to make the cultural sector a driver of socio-economic development.

He urged sector players to continue fostering synergies among creators, entrepreneurs, and institutions to amplify the festival’s economic and social benefits.

In this light, the event is seen as a platform for exchanges and networking, strengthening business opportunities around the cultural and creative industries. Public authorities, together with private partners, hope to consolidate a more sustainable tourism offering, capable of generating recurring economic benefits beyond the festival period.