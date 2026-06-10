Benin: the police dismantles a network trafficking in psychotropic substances in Porto-Novo

The elements of the central police station of Porto-Novo conducted a major operation on Monday, June 8, 2026, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

The network was headed by a main suspect who had been operating in secrecy for nearly a decade under the guise of a delivery activity. The operation was triggered by precise intelligence received by the police services, who immediately implemented an infiltration strategy to capture the mastermind of the network.

The main suspect fell into the trap set by investigators by attending a meeting to deliver to an alleged client in the Oganla Gare Est neighborhood. It was there that he was caught in the act, in possession of prohibited medications. Following this initial arrest, the police extended their investigations by raiding the suspect’s first sales site, located in the Foun-Foun neighborhood. On-site, the security forces surprised and apprehended a second individual in the act of transferring illicit substances.

The search then continued at another site belonging to the network leader, located just behind the Ouando market. To deceive the authorities and the neighborhood, the trafficker concealed the sale of his psychotropic products behind a seemingly legitimate bean business.

During the hearings, the main accused admitted his responsibilities, claiming that the two other arrested individuals worked directly under his orders. He also revealed his logistical chain by pointing to neighboring Nigeria as his exclusive source of supply.

The material results of this police operation are particularly significant. The security forces managed to seize a large quantity of illicit substances, specifically 226 tablets of Tramaking Méga 225, 26 tablets of Royal, and 68 tablets of Tramadol.

A cash sum amounting to 88,875 CFA francs, derived from the sale of these products, was also confiscated. The three suspects were immediately placed in custody, and judicial proceedings are underway to present them before the competent authorities.