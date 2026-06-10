2026 World Cup, Argentina: Messi already warns Algeria

Just a few days before Argentina’s debut in the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi has shown some very encouraging signs. Scoring in the Albiceleste’s last warm-up match, the Argentine captain appeared confident about his fitness and his team’s ambitions.

Argentina seems ready to defend its world title. Facing Iceland in its final warm-up match before the start of the 2026 World Cup, the Albiceleste won decisively with a score of 3-0. For this final rehearsal, Lionel Messi made his return to the American fields. Coming on during the match, the Argentine captain quickly made an impact by converting a penalty just minutes after his appearance. This action confirmed his good physical condition as the tournament approaches.

After the match, the Argentine star expressed his satisfaction and eagerness to return to the world stage. At 38, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner claims to feel in top form and approaches the competition with the same enthusiasm as in his previous campaigns. The reigning world champion also emphasized the mindset within the Argentine group. According to him, the team retains the same hunger for success that allowed it to conquer the trophy in 2022. The goal is clear: to go as far as possible and to defend the world crown with determination.

Argentina is now set to launch its campaign against Algeria in a highly anticipated match. Eyes will naturally be on Messi, whose experience and leadership are among the main assets of the South American selection. With 24 hours to go until the competition kicks off, the message sent by the Pulga is clear: Argentina arrives with great ambitions and has no intention of giving up its throne without a fight.



