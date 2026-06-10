International Justice: President Dandi Gnamou leads a delegation from the High Court of Justice to the ICC.

The Supreme Court of Justice of Benin is reaching a new level in its quest for operational excellence. In the context of modernization that has been underway since the beginning of the eighth term, the institution is actively working to enhance its institutional and judicial efficiency.

Committed to the continuous improvement of its working methods and procedures in light of comparative law, the President of the Supreme Court of Justice, Professor Dandi Gnamou, is leading an important delegation on a working visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague from June 9 to 11, 2026.

This strategic mission is part of a thorough approach to learning and sharing experiences with leading international jurisdictions. It reflects the clear intention of the Supreme Court of Justice of Benin to draw inspiration from the best global practices regarding the management of criminal accountability of leaders and overall jurisdictional functioning.

The immersion activities began on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, with a high-level meeting with the President of the International Criminal Court, Judge Tomoko Akane, as well as with the Second Vice-President of the prestigious court, Beninese Judge Reine Alapini-Gansou.

On this occasion, President Dandi Gnamou presented in detail the recent developments of the Supreme Court of Justice, highlighting its major institutional advancements, the procedural reforms undertaken, as well as the challenges that remain for consolidating its role in the service of the rule of law and public accountability.

The exchange sessions allowed the Beninese delegation to better understand the internal organization, the intricacies of procedures, and the complex functioning mechanisms of the International Criminal Court. These high-level discussions uncovered several valuable insights that will contribute to the ongoing national reflection on refining the rules applicable before the Supreme Court of Justice.

This first day provided a privileged framework for reflection, reinforcing the Supreme Court of Justice of Benin in its desire to continue modernizing by drawing from the most relevant international experiences while judiciously adapting them to the realities of its own institutional environment.