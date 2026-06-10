Religion: Passion and emotion in Cotonou for the return of the first Beninese pilgrims from Hajj 2026

Relief and devotion are evident on the faces at Cotonou International Airport. After spending a few weeks in Saudi Arabia, the Beninese Muslim faithful have started to set foot on national soil.

The very first pilgrims were welcomed with deep emotion on Saturday, June 6, 2026, by their respective families, leading to scenes of warm reunions filled with religious fervor and profound spiritual communion after the completion of the fifth pillar of Islam.

At the microphone of local media, the new El-hajjs did not hide their gratitude for this journey of spiritual purification, especially acknowledging the patience and tolerance required by this pillar of faith. The testimonials agree on the excellence of the living conditions in the Holy Land. El-hajj Soumanou Karimou Djibril highlighted the remarkable quality of the welcome given to the Beninese contingent, noting that the accommodation amenities and the arrangement of tents on-site distinctly set Benin apart from other countries in the sub-region.

In total, 2,242 Beninese pilgrims participated in the 2026 edition of the Hajj, with the initial convoy to Saudi Arabia taking place between May 11 and May 16, 2026.

This large-scale journey was rigorously supervised by government authorities through the Agency for the Management of Official Logistics and the National Civil Aviation Agency of Benin. This institutional synergy ensured optimal standardization of care, ranging from the quality of adapted meals to the smooth management of baggage on the return.

The gradual arrival of other scheduled flights in the coming days will continue to bring the rest of the community back home.