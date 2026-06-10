Benin: renewing your passport is now possible online for the diaspora

Thanks to the ePASS platform, Beninese citizens living abroad can now renew their passport online in about thirty minutes, without having to travel or make an appointment.

Beninese people in the diaspora now have a new solution for renewing their passport without having to travel. The government has set up the ePASS service, a digital platform that allows this administrative process to be done entirely online.

According to the information provided, the procedure for renewing a Beninese passport can be completed in just 30 minutes. This system aims to simplify administrative procedures for citizens living abroad and spare them from long waiting times and the constraints associated with making appointments.

Accessible from any country, the service offers users the opportunity to submit their application online in an environment described as secure and compliant with administrative requirements.

This initiative is part of the modernization policy of public administration that the Beninese government has been pursuing for several years. It also reflects the authorities’ desire to bring public services closer to citizens, wherever they are in the world.

Beninese citizens abroad wishing to take advantage of this service can submit their application via the official ePASS platform.