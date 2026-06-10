Benin: eight primary school teachers under threat of dismissal from the teaching profession.

Eight public primary school teachers have been appearing since June 9 before the Administrative Parity Commission of the Ministry of Maternal and Primary Education. Accused of prolonged absences, professional misconduct, or alleged incompetence, they face various disciplinary sanctions that could lead to their removal.

Summoned before the Administrative Parity Commission (CAP) of the Ministry of Maternal and Primary Education, eight public primary school teachers are answering charges that could end their careers. The first ordinary disciplinary session of 2026 opened this Tuesday, June 9, in Cotonou. Among the eight teachers being prosecuted, five are accused of irregular and prolonged absences from their posts. Two others allegedly violated formal notifications given to them. The last case involves a teacher being prosecuted for “failure and notorious incompetence” in carrying out their duties.

The accused work in public primary schools across five municipalities in the country: Grand-Popo, Parakou, Sèmè-Kpodji, and Cotonou, among others. The teachers will be heard individually from June 9 to 12, 2026. According to the procedure, each can be assisted by a person of their choice to ensure their defense before the commission.

At the end of the hearings, the CAP will make recommendations for sanctions that will be forwarded to the supervising minister for a final decision. These recommendations will be established “in accordance with the prevailing regulations.”

Furthermore, given the seriousness of the alleged infractions, some teachers risk permanent removal from the teaching profession. This maximum penalty would mark the end of their careers in the Beninese national education system.