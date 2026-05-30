U17 World Cup (W): Benin overturns Sierra Leone and advances to the final round of qualifying

Trailing at halftime, the Beninese U17 team turned the situation around to win against Sierra Leone (2-1) in Lomé. This victory confirms their qualification for the third and final round of the 2026 U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Down at the break and shaken in the first half, the U17 Amazons showed character to win against the Sierra Leoneans (2-1) this Friday in Lomé, during the return leg of the second round of the 2026 U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers. Struggling to impose their rhythm early on, the Beninese side conceded the opening goal in the 23rd minute, a lead that the Sierra Queens held until halftime.

Upon returning from the locker room, the Amazons displayed a completely different face. More aggressive and better organized, they gradually turned the match around with two quick goals. First, on a corner, Nazifatou Dangui equalized with a winning header in the 69th minute, taking advantage of a missed intervention from the opposing goalkeeper. Eight minutes later, Romaine Gandonou unleashed a powerful shot in the box to give her team the lead and secure the comeback. Solid until the end, the Beninese held on to their result, confirming their qualification over the two matches with a cumulative score of 5-1.

This performance confirms the progress of this generation, which is now qualified for the third and final round of the qualifiers. The U17 Amazons will face the winner of the matchup between Nigeria and Guinea. Having won 5-0 in the first leg, the Nigerians hold a significant advantage going into the return match. The final round is scheduled for next July, with the first leg set between July 3 and 5, and the second between July 10 and 12.





