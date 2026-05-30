The links of the heart have turned into criminal complicity in the town of Abomey-Calavi. An operation led by the Ouèdo police station has dismantled a burglary network operated by a young man and his fiancée.

The couple was arrested in the village of Ouèdo Sindomè before being placed under arrest warrant on Friday, May 29, 2026. The investigation was initiated following a formal complaint filed by a resident of the neighborhood. She had been a victim of a burglary at her home, during which several valuable items were taken, including a television, a fan, and a significant amount of valuable cloth.

The swift investigations conducted by the law enforcement agencies quickly directed suspicions towards a well-known profile in the judicial system: a known criminal who had recently regained his freedom after serving a 24-month prison sentence. Security services had indeed noted a suspicious increase in armed robberies and burglaries in the area since his release from prison.

However, for this new crime, the man was no longer operating alone; his actively involved partner turned out to be his alleged accomplice in the sale or concealment of the stolen items.

An intervention team was immediately deployed to apprehend the two suspects at their hideout. In front of the investigators, the two lovers initially attempted to obstruct the truth by refusing to cooperate.

Despite their silence, the serious and consistent evidence gathered by the Republican Police was enough to confirm their involvement. At the end of their police custody, they were brought to the prosecutor’s office, where the public prosecutor ordered their immediate incarceration pending their trial.