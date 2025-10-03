Nigeria

U-20 World Cup 2025: Nigeria beats Saudi Arabia in a nail-biter

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles got back into the U20 World Cup by beating Saudi Arabia 3-2 after a nail-biting match. A win snatched in stoppage time that keeps them in the running for qualification.

Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
SOCCER
Des U20 nigérians célèbrent leur victoire
Des U20 nigérians célèbrent leur victoire@africatopsports
The Flying Eagles revived their U20 World Cup campaign after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia on Friday. Nasiru Salihu quickly opened the scoring with a precise header (10th minute), before Amar Al Yuhaybi equalised for the Saudis (21st minute).

Amos Ochoche put Nigeria back in front with a shot inside the box (38th minute), but Talal Haji, who came on, restored parity right after the break (50th minute). In the end, captain Daniel Bameyi secured the win for his team in stoppage time, converting a decisive penalty.

Thanks to this win, the seven-time African champions climb to third place in Group F with three points from two matches, behind Colombia and Norway (4 pts). The Nigerians will play their qualification match on Sunday morning against Colombia.

