Transfer Market: Mourinho urges Real Madrid to go for Mateus Fernandes

José Mourinho has reportedly advised Real Madrid to take the initiative to recruit Mateus Fernandes. The Portuguese coach wants the Merengues to get ahead of Manchester United in this deal estimated at 92 million euros.

José Mourinho has identified one of his priorities for the summer transfer window. According to information from the Spanish newspaper AS, the former Chelsea manager, who has been heavily linked with the Real Madrid bench, advised Florentino Pérez to sign Mateus Fernandes. The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder has had a standout season with West Ham. After arriving from Southampton last summer, he could already be packing his bags following the Hammers’ relegation to the Championship.

Fernandes’ performances have not gone unnoticed by the top European clubs. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring the situation. The Red Devils have reportedly even started discussions with the London club, which is said to be asking for nearly 80 million pounds to release their player. According to the same sources, Manchester United has an advantage as Fernandes currently favors a transfer to Old Trafford. However, this choice could be reconsidered if Real Madrid makes a concrete move.

Convinced of the potential of the young Portuguese international, Mourinho is pushing the Madrid management to speed up negotiations to outpace the English competition. It remains to be seen whether Florentino Pérez will decide to take action to try to swing this deal in favor of the Merengues.



