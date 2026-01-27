Transfer market: Barça close to finalizing the arrival of four reinforcements.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barça is active behind the scenes and is set to seal in the coming days the transfers of four players to strengthen Hansi Flick’s squad for the rest of the season.

In the middle of the winter transfer window, FC Barcelona is about to close several deals in the coming days. According to Fabrizio Romano, a renowned transfer expert, the Catalan club is close to finalizing the arrival of four players.

They are winger Ajay Tavares (Norwich City), forward Hamza Abdelkarim (Al Ahly), as well as defenders Juwensley Onstein (Genk) and Patricio Pacifico (Sporting). Targeted reinforcements, intended to bolster the Barcelona squad as the second half of the season approaches and proves particularly demanding.

These moves are expected to be confirmed before the UEFA Champions League match against Copenhagen, scheduled for Wednesday. Leading La Liga with a one-point edge over Real Madrid, Barça under Hansi Flick aims to consolidate its position and approach the upcoming fixtures with a strengthened group.