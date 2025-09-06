Togo: National Television Without a Director After the Dismissal of Joseph Amegan

- Publicité-

Togolese Television (TVT) is now without a director. Joseph Amegan, who was appointed in 2023 by decree to head the public broadcaster, was dismissed from his position on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

For now, no official explanation has been provided regarding the reasons for his dismissal, which comes less than two years after he took office. The decision raises questions within Togo’s media landscape, as the national broadcaster undergoes a period of change and reform.

While awaiting the appointment of a new leader, observers are left wondering what direction TVT will take in the coming months.