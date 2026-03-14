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Togo: several Beninese among the dead in a violent crash in Kara

A serious road accident that occurred on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in the north of Togo has left several dead and many injured. Among the victims, there were many Beninese who had returned from a funeral in their home country.



A tragic accident occurred in the Kara region, in the north of Togo, involving a truck and a tricycle carrying passengers. The tragedy, according to Africaho, occurred on a winding stretch of road known as the “Mountain Road”.



According to the provisional tally, about twenty people died and more than fifty were injured. The injured victims were evacuated to health facilities to receive care.



Most of the deceased were Beninese nationals from Kpandri, in the Copargo commune in Benin. They were on their way to Kara for a funeral ceremony when they were caught up in the violent crash.