Togo: arrest of former Minister of the Armed Forces Marguerite Gnakadé

Former Togolese Minister of the Armed Forces, Marguerite Essossimna Gnakadé, was arrested this Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at her home in Tokoin-Solidarité, in Lomé. Armed, hooded men burst into her home, breaking down the doors before taking her to an unknown destination, according to multiple sources.

The neighborhood had been placed under heavy surveillance from the early hours of the morning, witness to a forceful operation carried out by the defense and security forces. Local residents describe a total lockdown of the area and a strong presence of men in uniform, marking an unusual show of force.

This arrest comes in a tense political climate, less than three weeks after the demonstrations of August 30, initiated by the M66 movement. Marguerite Gnakadé had publicly supported that gathering, urging Togolese to « overcome fear » and to « occupy the sidewalks » to demand the departure of President Faure Gnassingbé.

A strong call, coming from the first woman to have led the Ministry of the Armed Forces. Although no official reason has been given to justify her arrest, rumors are circulating.

Sources close to the government mention an alleged plot involving foreign mercenaries, European funding and weapons caches discovered in Lomé. According to them, the August 30 demonstration was a cover for an attempt to destabilize the regime.

Since leaving the government, Marguerite Gnakadé had established herself as a critic of the authorities in power. In a statement on July 28, she denounced « the spiral of debt into which the country is sinking », calling it « dangerous for future generations ».