Benin

The opposition hops on the BUS: LD leaders join the platform backing Wadagni

Just a few days after its official launch, the Bénin Uni et Solidaire (BUS) platform continues to broaden its political footprint.

Edouard Djogbénou
Edouard Djogbénou
View all articles
BENIN'S 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS
22 views
Rubrique Politique
Rubrique politique: BWT
2 min read
Google News Comment
La suite après la publicité
Publicité

Prominent figures from the Les Démocrates (LD) party have announced their joining this dynamic, marking a significant rapprochement between a faction of the opposition and the support structure for candidate Romuald Wadagni.

The BUS platform, launched in Cotonou as an informal and apolitical gathering framework for movements, associations, and individuals in support of Wadagni’s candidacy in the April 2026 presidential election, quickly managed to attract leaders identified until then as members or close to the Les Démocrates party.

This evolution illustrates BUS’s ambition to move beyond traditional partisan lines by bringing together figures around a common political project.
In their announcements, these LD officials explained their decision as a convergence of views on national issues and a desire to contribute to what they call a “new dynamic” for the country.

Their joining also signals the platform’s opening strategy, aiming to be inclusive and capable of incorporating diverse political sensibilities beyond its initial bases of support.
For observers, this rallying from the opposition marks a symbolic step in consolidating the BUS platform, strengthening its profile as a space for civil and political mobilization in support of Romuald Wadagni’s candidacy in the 2026 presidential election.

This development could now help broaden the platform’s base of support beyond traditional partisan circles, particularly among social actors and structured organizations that see BUS as a pragmatic alternative to the usual modes of political alignment.

This movement takes place in a national context marked by notable political realignments a few weeks before the vote. It remains to be seen whether this dynamic will translate into broader endorsements, and to what extent it will influence the balance among the various political currents at play.

DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
16:28 Football : Champions League: PSG’s squad without Ousmane Dembélé faces Monaco
16:20 Company : HAAC: Édouard Loko nurtures the hope of a more responsible and autonomous media landscape
16:28 Champions League: PSG’s squad without Ousmane Dembélé faces Monaco