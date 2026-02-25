The opposition hops on the BUS: LD leaders join the platform backing Wadagni

Just a few days after its official launch, the Bénin Uni et Solidaire (BUS) platform continues to broaden its political footprint.

Prominent figures from the Les Démocrates (LD) party have announced their joining this dynamic, marking a significant rapprochement between a faction of the opposition and the support structure for candidate Romuald Wadagni.

The BUS platform, launched in Cotonou as an informal and apolitical gathering framework for movements, associations, and individuals in support of Wadagni’s candidacy in the April 2026 presidential election, quickly managed to attract leaders identified until then as members or close to the Les Démocrates party.

This evolution illustrates BUS’s ambition to move beyond traditional partisan lines by bringing together figures around a common political project.

In their announcements, these LD officials explained their decision as a convergence of views on national issues and a desire to contribute to what they call a “new dynamic” for the country.

Their joining also signals the platform’s opening strategy, aiming to be inclusive and capable of incorporating diverse political sensibilities beyond its initial bases of support.

For observers, this rallying from the opposition marks a symbolic step in consolidating the BUS platform, strengthening its profile as a space for civil and political mobilization in support of Romuald Wadagni’s candidacy in the 2026 presidential election.

This development could now help broaden the platform’s base of support beyond traditional partisan circles, particularly among social actors and structured organizations that see BUS as a pragmatic alternative to the usual modes of political alignment.

This movement takes place in a national context marked by notable political realignments a few weeks before the vote. It remains to be seen whether this dynamic will translate into broader endorsements, and to what extent it will influence the balance among the various political currents at play.