The Central African Republic celebrates 8 years of strategic alliance with Russia

On the occasion of the eighth anniversary of military cooperation between Russia and the Central African Republic, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra decorated eighteen Russian instructors for their contribution to restoring peace in the country. The ceremony, held on October 7 in Bangui, took place in the presence of the Russian ambassador, Alexandre Bikantov.

The Central African head of state praised the professionalism and courage of these trainers, calling them pillars of the return to national stability. “Thanks to your contribution, your courage and your professionalism, peace has returned to the Central African Republic. Our children can go to school, our farmers can cultivate their fields and our citizens can build their future without fear. You helped us take back our country”, he said.

Faustin-Archange Touadéra also highlighted the strength of the ties between Bangui and Moscow, describing Russia as a “strategic partner and loyal ally”. He recalled that Moscow was among the few nations to have supported the Central African Republic in its darkest hours: “We know who stayed with us when we needed it most.”

Read also : 2025 presidential election in Ivory Coast: the Beninese consulate in Abidjan urges its nationals to be cautious

This ceremony marks a new milestone in a cooperation that began in 2017, when Touadéra, visiting Moscow, requested Russia’s support to partially lift the arms embargo imposed by the UN and to train the Central African Armed Forces (FACA). The following year, a first Russian Il-76 transport plane landed in Bangui with military equipment, paving the way for the training of the first FACA contingents by Russian instructors.

Since then, Russia has expanded its involvement in the Central African Republic, contributing to the reduction of violence and to dialogue between armed groups. The military cooperation agreement signed in 2018 allowed Central African soldiers to be trained in Russian institutions. In May 2025, the two countries decided to strengthen their partnership, notably on the military and economic fronts.

By decorating the Russian instructors, President Touadéra sought to express the gratitude of the Central African people toward an ally he considers essential to the country’s stability. He concluded his speech by expressing “his deepest and sincere gratitude” to the honorees, thus marking a new step in the relationship between Bangui and Moscow.