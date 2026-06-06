Slovakia: Yaya Touré appointed head coach of Slovan Bratislava

After several experiences in assistant roles, Yaya Touré is set to take a major step in his transition. The former star of Manchester City will take the reins of Slovan Bratislava and begin his first adventure as head coach.

Yaya Touré is about to open a new chapter in his career. According to Sky Sports, the former Manchester City legend has reached an agreement to become the new coach of Slovan Bratislava. For this new mission in Slovakia, the ex-Ivorian international will be supported by Darren O’Dea. The former Celtic defender and ex-Swansea coach is expected to join the staff as an assistant. After hanging up his boots, Touré has gradually built his path on the sidelines. He notably held roles within the coaching staff at Tottenham before joining the Saudi Arabian national team as an assistant coach.

This appointment marks a significant turning point for the former midfielder, who will experience his first time in charge of a professional team. Regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Touré made history at Manchester City by winning three Premier League titles. Before his time in England, he also enjoyed success with FC Barcelona, including a Champions League title and two La Liga championships. At 43 years old, the Ivorian is now ready to take on a new challenge with the ambition of proving himself as a head coach and truly launching his career on the sidelines.



