DR Congo: digital taxes introduced on July 20 suspended after criticism

After about ten days of protests, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has suspended inter-ministerial decree No. 015 setting the rates for fees, taxes, and charges related to the digital sector. The text, issued on July 20, 2026, at the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Economy, is to be clarified.

This decision comes as the new tax measures have sparked strong criticism in the country. Stakeholders have notably raised concerns about the lack of clarity surrounding their implementation and their potential impact on a digital industry still in the development phase.

The decree provided for the establishment of several levies related to fees, taxes, and charges collected by the administration. The authorities have not specified, in the available elements, the exact nature of the suspended provisions or the duration of this measure.

The protests highlight the challenges faced by African governments when trying to increase their revenues through the digital economy. In the DRC, this ambition is confronted with the fragility of an ecosystem made up of innovative companies often facing significant financial and regulatory constraints.

A Difficult Balance to Find

The taxation of digital services has become an increasing issue on the continent, where governments are looking to better regulate rapidly growing activities. However, authorities must avoid imposing new burdens that could hinder investment, innovation, or access to digital services.

The announced suspension should allow for clarifying the implementation procedures of the inter-ministerial decree. It also provides a window for the various parties to examine the consequences of the taxes introduced on July 20 and voice their concerns.

The debate arises in a context where digital transformation is presented as a lever for economic development in the DRC. Companies in the sector are now awaiting clarification on the details of the measures and the conditions that may accompany their implementation.

No new deadline has been communicated regarding the possible resumption of the measures. The government will therefore need to specify the relevant provisions and the follow-up to the decree after the clarification phase.