Congo: Opening of the 2026 Great Agricultural Fair, the country showcases its ambitions

The second edition of the Great Agricultural Fair of Congo will open its doors on August 5, 2026, at the Exhibition Park of Bambou-Mingali, in the Djoué-Léfini department, about sixty kilometers from Brazzaville. The event will run until August 20 and will gather nearly 650 exhibitors from the fifteen departments of the country.

Under the theme “Feeding the Nation to Honor the Homeland,” the fair aims to place agriculture at the center of national priorities. It seeks to make the sector a lever for food sovereignty, economic development, and job creation.

Producers, breeders, processors, distributors, investors, and representatives of institutions are expected during these two weeks. Their presence should promote exchanges between the various links of agricultural value chains and give greater visibility to initiatives from the Congolese departments.

Through this second edition, the organizers want to showcase the country’s agricultural capabilities. The mobilization of exhibitors from across the territory should also illustrate the diversity of productions and the actors engaged in the development of the sector.

A National Ambition for Agriculture

The choice of the Bambou-Mingali site places the fair in a space dedicated to exhibitions and professional meetings. Located in the Djoué-Léfini department, the Exhibition Park is about 60 kilometers from Brazzaville.

The event should allow producers to present their activities to consumers, distributors, and potential financial partners. It will also provide a meeting framework for processing companies and institutional actors mobilized around the issues of Congolese agriculture.

By bringing together professionals from fifteen departments, the fair will highlight a national approach to agricultural development. The discussions will focus on the sector’s capacity to meet the country’s food needs while supporting economic activity and employment.

Thus, the Great Agricultural Fair of Congo fits into a desire to strengthen the role of agriculture in the national economy. The 2026 edition aims to continue the momentum established during the first edition by giving new visibility to producers and businesses in the sector.