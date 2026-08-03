Benin: the management of contractual health agents transferred to the 77 municipalities

The administrative and financial management of contractual health agents recruited for the 2025 promotion now falls directly under the 77 municipalities of Benin.

This major reorientation was formalized by a circular signed on July 23, 2026, by the Minister of Decentralization and Local Governance, Rodrigue Chaou. Through this approach, the government aims to bring the oversight of human resources closer to local communities while strengthening the working conditions of medical personnel operating at the local level.

Regular salaries and local health care

This reform provides concrete guarantees for the professionals concerned. Regarding remuneration, the executive establishes the regular payment of salaries no later than the 20th of each month, thus aligning the payment schedule with that of state employees.

Furthermore, the health care for agents is now decentralized at the municipal level. Town halls are now directly responsible for overseeing these services, a proximity that will allow for faster processing of cases and an improvement in the medical coverage of beneficiaries on the ground.