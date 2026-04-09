2026 Benin presidential election: ECOWAS observation mission holds talks with CENA

A few days before the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026, an election observation mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held a series of interviews with the leadership of the Autonomous National Electoral Commission in Cotonou, with a view to assessing the readiness of the electoral process.

The West African delegation was received by the leadership of the CENA, which presented to them the logistical and organizational arrangements put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the vote across the entire national territory.

The discussions focused in particular on the distribution of electoral materials, the training of the actors involved, and the security measures adopted to prevent disruptions on election day.

Observers also discussed with the electoral authorities the mechanisms for settling electoral disputes and transparency measures aimed at strengthening the credibility of the process.

The CENA reaffirmed in the presence of its guests its commitment to conducting an inclusive, transparent and peaceful election, while highlighting the efforts made to incorporate the recommendations made during previous electoral consultations.

It should be noted that following its observation mission, ECOWAS will produce a report on its observations and may issue recommendations.