Palais de la Marina: President Romuald Wadagni meets with delegations from the ECC and the EPMB to strengthen social peace.

The President of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, held two major meetings with religious delegations on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Marina Palace.

These meetings are part of a permanent dialogue initiated by the presidency with various faiths in the country, aimed at promoting national cohesion and harmonious coexistence.

The first meeting was held with the High Council for the Implementation of the Resolutions of the High Transitional Council (CST) of the Church of Celestial Christianity (ECC), a delegation led by Most Superior Assistant Justin Ackah. The discussions focused on the significant progress made in the global reunification process of this religious community.

This meeting came just a few hours after the official installation of this council by former President Patrice Talon, who acts as a facilitator of the process. The spokesperson for the delegation expressed satisfaction with the interest shown by the President, who reiterated the government’s support and encouragement for the success of this historic phase of unification.

Subsequently, President Romuald Wadagni received the leaders of the Methodist Protestant Church of Benin (EPMB), led by their president, His Eminence Amos Kponjesu Hounsa. This working session allowed for the presentation to the head of state of the conclusions from the recent extraordinary synod in Cotonou, marked by the adoption of new foundational texts intended to govern the life and strengthen the unity of the institution.

At the end of the meeting, His Eminence Amos Kponjesu Hounsa praised the president’s availability and attentiveness, emphasizing that his insightful advice and promise to support the Church’s development demonstrate the central role that peace and social stability occupy in the current governance.