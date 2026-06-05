“A gift from heaven,” Di Maria closes the Messi – Ronaldo debate.

Former teammate of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria has shared his verdict on the debate that has animated football for nearly two decades. While praising the Portuguese’s exceptional work ethic, the Argentine believes that Messi’s natural genius makes the difference.

Angel Di Maria has weighed in on the eternal debate contrasting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting the differences that set apart the two legends of world football. The former winger for Argentina has closely worked with both superstars. A teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid during the conquest of the “Decima” in 2014, he was also one of the key figures in Lionel Messi’s world triumph with Argentina during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Now retired from the Albiceleste national team, Di Maria will not participate in the 2026 World Cup. However, he has agreed to reflect on his unique experience alongside two of the greatest players in history. For the former Real Madrid player, Cristiano Ronaldo embodies hard work, perseverance, and the constant pursuit of excellence. According to him, the Portuguese international built his legend through an extraordinary work ethic, with the constant ambition to reach Lionel Messi’s level. “Cristiano is the personification of hard work. Every day, he sought to reach the level of Leo Messi, who has natural talent, a unique gift,” Di Maria told the Ballon d’Or website.

In contrast, Di Maria believes that Messi possesses exceptional natural talent, almost innate. He thinks that while both rivals have long competed on equal footing, it is mainly due to Ronaldo’s incredible work capacity. “Cristiano has worked tirelessly to match him, and sometimes even surpass him. That’s also why he has won so many Ballon d’Ors.,” he added.

Despite the immense respect he has for his former Madrid partner, Di Maria ultimately named Messi as the better of the two. “In my eyes, Leo is above. His natural talent makes the difference. He has never needed to chase after someone to be the best.” The Argentine concluded by highlighting his luck to have played alongside the two giants who have dominated world football for nearly two decades: “I had the privilege of playing with both of them and serving them on the pitch. It’s a unique experience. The greatest joy of my career has been sharing the locker room with two players who have contended for the Ballon d’Or for nearly twenty years.”





