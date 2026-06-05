Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez justifies José Mourinho’s return

Just a few days before the presidential election of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez defended his decision to bring back José Mourinho. The Madrid president believes that the Portuguese is the man capable of restoring the club’s competitive DNA.

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, explained the reasons that convinced him to bet on José Mourinho again to lead the Madrid team. Although an agreement for three seasons has already been reached between the two parties, the Portuguese coach has not yet been officially presented. His appointment is still linked to the outcome of the club’s presidential election, scheduled for this Sunday.

Nevertheless, Pérez has not hidden his enthusiasm at the thought of seeing Mourinho return to the merengue bench. The Madrid leader believes that the former Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Manchester United manager played a key role in the resurgence of Real in the early 2010s. “I am very happy. Mourinho is the man who allowed us to become competitive at the highest level again. He instilled a winning mentality that helped lay the foundations for the many European successes achieved after his departure,” Pérez stated.

The president of Real Madrid now hopes that the Portuguese will be able to transmit that mindset once again to the Madrid squad. “We want to regain that culture of competition and that constant demand that characterized his first spell at the club,” he added. If Florentino Pérez is re-elected, the return of José Mourinho could be quickly made official and mark the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Real Madrid.





