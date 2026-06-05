Woman subjected to the fire torture in Èkpè: the case postponed to June 19

The case of the woman who was the victim of severe abuse in Ekpè continues to unfold in front of the court handling this particularly sensitive matter. The hearing this Friday did not resolve the case. The competent jurisdiction decided to postpone the examination of the procedure to June 19, 2026.

The events, which date back several weeks, involve acts of extreme violence inflicted on a woman, accused by her tormentors of stealing a mobile phone. According to the information reported during the initial hearings, the victim was reportedly tied up and then subjected to abuse, including exposure to fire, in conditions that severely endangered her life.

Images of the scene, widely shared on social media, sparked a strong outcry among the public.

In this case, several individuals are being prosecuted for their alleged involvement in these acts of torture.

The accused, presented as either direct perpetrators or accomplices, have been apprehended and placed at the disposal of the justice system. At this stage of the proceedings, the Court has not yet ruled on the merits, with the discussions mainly focused on clarifying the facts, hearing from the parties, and examining individual responsibilities.

The next hearing, scheduled for June 19, 2026, is expected to allow the court to delve deeper into the analysis of the alleged facts and shed light on this case, which continues to shock due to its brutality.