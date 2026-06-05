Cotonou: SIRAT SA announces the gradual closure of Avenue du Canada for asphalting works.

The Road Infrastructure and Land Development Company (SIRAT SA) is stepping up its efforts as part of Phase B of the Paving program.

The company announced the imminent start of rehabilitation and development works on the Carrefour Cadjèhoun – Étoile Rouge axis, a major artery of the economic capital better known as Avenue du Canada.

This large-scale project will run from June 8, 2026, to January 30, 2027, and will significantly impact mobility in the neighborhoods of Cadjèhoun, Vodjè, and Étoile Rouge.

In order to successfully carry out the urban requalification operations, traffic will be completely interrupted in successive phases across different segments of this critical roadway. The official work schedule is divided into three main chronological steps.

The schedule for segment closures

The traffic flow on Avenue du Canada will be reorganized according to the following timeline:

From June 8 to August 29, 2026: Complete closure of the first section between the Cadjèhoun junction and the Franc Prix supermarket.

Complete closure of the first section between the Cadjèhoun junction and the Franc Prix supermarket. From September 1 to October 31, 2026: Traffic interruption on the section connecting the Franc Prix supermarket to the Vodjè junction.

Traffic interruption on the section connecting the Franc Prix supermarket to the Vodjè junction. From November 2, 2026, to January 30, 2027: Blocking of the last section extending from the Vodjè junction to the Étoile Rouge junction.

Diversion measures and user instructions

Aware of the major inconveniences that these successive closures will cause for motorists and residents, SIRAT SA assures that specific diversion routes will be established and rigorously signposted throughout the project.

The company strongly urges the public and road users to be patient, to strictly respect the temporary signage deployed, as well as the safety instructions given by the technical teams present on site to ensure everyone’s safety.