Benin: the government launches an offensive against the psychotropic substance “Atinkinkouin”

In response to the rise in consumption of “Atinkinkouin,” a psychoactive substance that is wreaking havoc among many young people and motorcycle taxi drivers, the Beninese government has announced a large-scale operation to combat the trafficking and use of these products.

The Beninese government is taking a stand against the “Atinkinkouin” phenomenon, a popular term used to refer to psychoactive substances, particularly certain forms of tramadol that are misused.

During a press conference held on Friday, June 5, 2026, in Cotonou, the Minister of Health, Benjamin Hounkpatin, announced the launch of an enhanced action to combat the circulation and consumption of these products, which particularly affect young people and motorcycle taxi drivers, commonly known as zémidjans.

“We have initiated a relentless fight,” the minister stated. According to him, the authorities have established a framework involving multiple state structures to tackle the phenomenon at its source.

“A multisectoral committee, including the police, customs, and stakeholders from the pharmaceutical sector, is working to eliminate drug trafficking,” he specified.

The minister also sought to reassure the public regarding the control measures implemented in authorized pharmacies. “It’s a controlled and regulated medication,” he affirmed, reminding that the purchase of tramadol in public pharmacies requires a medical prescription.

Moreover, through this operation, the government aims to curb the proliferation of these substances, whose effects on health and public safety are increasingly raising concerns.