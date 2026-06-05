“It’s a superstar of the caliber of Cristiano Ronaldo,” Florentino Pérez announces a new “Galactico.”

Real Madrid is preparing to launch a spectacular offensive in the transfer market. Florentino Pérez has announced an offer exceeding 150 million euros for a player he considers to be a future star of the Madrid club.

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, hinted that the Madrid club is set to make a big splash in the transfer market. During a media briefing on Thursday, the Spanish executive stated that the Merengues are ready to submit a historic offer to attract their next recruit. “The offer we will present on Tuesday will be one of the biggest in the club’s history. We are ready to exceed 150 million euros,” Pérez said.

The Madrid president also kept the suspense surrounding the identity of the targeted player, while mentioning a profile comparable to the biggest stars who have marked the club’s recent history. “This is a player of the caliber of Cristiano Ronaldo or Kaká. He is a true Galáctico,” he added. Furthermore, Florentino Pérez confirmed the arrival of Dutch international Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. Real Madrid is said to have activated the right-back’s release clause to finalize the deal.

“We have signed Denzel Dumfries. He joins Ibrahima Konaté and José Mourinho among the arrivals already announced,” concluded the Madrid president. Real Madrid is pursuing a particularly ambitious transfer window, with the clear aim of reaching the top of European football as early as next season.





