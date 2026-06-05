Order of Physicians of Benin: the “Succeed Together” list reveals its vision
In just a few days leading up to the election scheduled for June 7, 2026, for the renewal of the governing bodies of the National Order of Physicians of Benin, Dr. Gilbert Fassinou, a candidate for the presidency, accompanied by Dr. Lise-Hélène Adjahi, a candidate for the position of vice-president, and Dr. Natacha Nouwakpo, a candidate for the position of secretary-general, present, in an exclusive interview, the vision held by the “Succeed Together” list.
Proximity to physicians, strengthening the institutional influence of the Order, supporting young colleagues, medical leadership, professional protection, quality of care, and fighting misinformation are among the main focuses of a project that aims to make the Order a more accessible, more influential, and more beneficial institution in service of physicians, patients, and the Beninese health system. Interview!
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