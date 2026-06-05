Benin

Order of Physicians of Benin: the “Succeed Together” list reveals its vision

In just a few days leading up to the election scheduled for June 7, 2026, for the renewal of the governing bodies of the National Order of Physicians of Benin, Dr. Gilbert Fassinou, a candidate for the presidency, accompanied by Dr. Lise-Hélène Adjahi, a candidate for the position of vice-president, and Dr. Natacha Nouwakpo, a candidate for the position of secretary-general, present, in an exclusive interview, the vision held by the “Succeed Together” list.

Emile NOUKPO
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SOCIETY
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Dr Gilbert Fassinou
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Proximity to physicians, strengthening the institutional influence of the Order, supporting young colleagues, medical leadership, professional protection, quality of care, and fighting misinformation are among the main focuses of a project that aims to make the Order a more accessible, more influential, and more beneficial institution in service of physicians, patients, and the Beninese health system. Interview!

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11:18 Sonko accuses Faye of having broken “the pact of good governance for which people lost their lives.”