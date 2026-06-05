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Order of Physicians of Benin: the “Succeed Together” list reveals its vision

In just a few days leading up to the election scheduled for June 7, 2026, for the renewal of the governing bodies of the National Order of Physicians of Benin, Dr. Gilbert Fassinou, a candidate for the presidency, accompanied by Dr. Lise-Hélène Adjahi, a candidate for the position of vice-president, and Dr. Natacha Nouwakpo, a candidate for the position of secretary-general, present, in an exclusive interview, the vision held by the “Succeed Together” list.

Dr Gilbert Fassinou