Serie A: Antonio Conte leaves Naples, the national team in sight.

One year before the end of his contract, Antonio Conte has reached an agreement with Napoli to terminate their collaboration. The Italian coach may now make his return to lead the Italian national team.

The adventure between Antonio Conte and Napoli is coming to an end. The Italian coach has reached an agreement with the Neapolitan club to terminate his contract, even though he still had a year left on his commitment. Arriving with high ambitions, the former coach of Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Tottenham made an impression by leading Napoli to its fourth Serie A title. A major success that confirmed his immediate impact on the bench of the Partenopei.

Despite a victory in the Italian Supercup in December, the 2025-2026 season proved to be more complicated in the league. Napoli finished eleven points behind Inter Milan, crowned Serie A champions. In an official statement, the club confirmed the amicable separation: “SSC Napoli announces that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte and his staff to end their collaboration before the natural expiration of their contracts.” The club also took the time to salute the work accomplished by the Italian coach:

“We thank Antonio Conte and his coaching team for their professionalism and commitment. We wish them the best for the rest of their careers.” Now a free agent, Conte could bounce back quickly. His name is being frequently mentioned for a return to the helm of the Italian national team, which he led between 2014 and 2016.





