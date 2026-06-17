Benin: a fifty-year-old found dead in his room in Toffo.

A sad discovery shook the residents of Colli-Sohoué, in the municipality of Toffo, this Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The lifeless body of a woman in her fifties, identified by the initials N. B., was found at her home.

The victim was well known in the area as she worked as a vendor at the Houègbo toll station.

According to information from Radio Sèdohoun, the woman had been living alone in a rental house. Not having seen her for several days, her neighbors began to worry. It was ultimately a suspicious odor coming from her room that raised the alarm. Residents immediately informed the landlord, who then contacted the authorities.

The police and health agents arrived at the scene to make the necessary observations. To enter, they had to unlock the door that was locked from the inside. At first glance, the officials on site noted no signs of violence on the body. However, an investigation will need to determine the exact causes of her death.

The district chief of Colli, Gérald Koungnitodé, expressed that he was very affected by this tragedy. Using the victim’s mobile phone, the authorities were able to locate and contact her family, who quickly arrived at the scene.