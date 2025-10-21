Security: Nigeria denies an attempted coup after the arrest of 16 officers

Nigerian authorities officially responded on Saturday, 18 October 2025, to rumors of a plot to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Ministry of Defence described press articles referring to a “conspiracy” as “false allegations,” saying the 16 officers recently arrested were subject to routine disciplinary measures rather than a plot to topple the government.

The army spokesman, Tukur Gusau, said that remarks published by several Nigerian media outlets claiming the military personnel concerned were planning a targeted attack against government officials were based on “a misinterpretation of an internal procedure.”

Since gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria has experienced multiple military coups. The mere outbreak of rumors about an attempted overthrow therefore revived historical fears and heightened attention on the delicate relationship between the military and civilian authorities.

Despite these explanations, experts say the matter could reflect internal divisions within the military apparatus, linked to the tense security context and the challenges the country faces, notably terrorism and communal violence.

Intelligence services reportedly intercepted “compromising communications” between several officers, according to Nigerian media.

The Tinubu administration seems keen to quash any suspicion before it grows. The Ministry of Defence insists on its “transparency” and stresses that maintaining “trust between civilians and the military” is essential to national stability.