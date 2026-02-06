Benin strongly condemns the deadly attack against civilians in Nigeria.

In an official response released on Thursday, the Beninese authorities strongly condemned the deadly attack that recently struck civilians in Kwara State, Nigeria, killing many people among the local population.

This position of the Beninese government is in a regional context of strong concern about the multiplication of armed violence in several West African countries.



The government spokesperson reminded that Benin, engaged for several years in the fight against cross-border insecurity, monitors security developments closely alongside its neighbors. He reaffirmed that any form of aggression against civilians and security forces constitutes an unacceptable violation of human rights and public order, calling for greater regional cooperation to prevent such acts.

This Beninese declaration echoes international condemnations already voiced by the African Union Commission, which denounced the Woro attack in Kwara State, described as “barbaric” and reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Nigerian people and government.

In its statement, the President of the Commission expressed condolences to the victims’ families and stressed the need for a joint effort to strengthen peace and security in the subregion.



As the security crisis remains a major concern for West African states, Benin maintains its stance in favor of political dialogue and coordinated strategies to combat violent extremism across the entire continent.