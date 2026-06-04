Benin: Patrice Talon present at the installation of the members of the CSM of the Celestial Christian Church

The former President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, was seen on Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Cotonou, during the official ceremony for the installation of members of the High Council for Implementation (CSM) of the High Transitional Council of the Church of Celestial Christianity.

The ceremony took place at the Sofitel Cotonou Marina Dome, in the presence of the General Coordinator of the CSM, Bertin Bada, several political and administrative personalities, as well as dignitaries and leaders of the Church.

The former head of state’s participation in this large religious event marks a notable public appearance, amidst a context of internal institutional reorganization of the Church of Celestial Christianity, engaged in a process of transition and reform of its governance.

This installation ceremony of the High Council for Implementation aims to strengthen the organizational framework of the transition, ensure the coherence of decisions made by the governing bodies, and promote stability within the religious institution.

Patrice Talon’s presence, alongside religious figures and civil leaders, gave the event a particularly symbolic dimension. A key player in reconciliation following a deep crisis, the former head of state has been deeply involved in the ongoing reconciliation process.