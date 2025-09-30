Rema and Ayra Starr set the Global Citizen Festival stage on fire in New York

The Global Citizen Festival in New York took an unexpected turn this weekend when Nigerian stars Rema and Ayra Starr exchanged a kiss on stage, reigniting rumors of a romance.

Invited as one of the headliners, Ayra Starr surprised fans by bringing Rema up into the middle of her set. The two artists performed together “Calm Down,” Rema’s global hit duet with Selena Gomez, as well as “Baby.” Between knowing looks and laughter, their performance ended with an unexpected kiss that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Although Ayra Starr had previously brushed off romance rumors, saying that Rema was her “brother in Christ,” this new appearance has once again raised questions among fans. For now, neither has commented on the speculation.