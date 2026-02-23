Tems surpasses Tyla on Spotify.

With 38.3 million monthly listeners, Nigerian singer Tems leads Africa’s most-streamed artists on Spotify and closes in on the absolute record held by South African Tyla.

Nigerian singer Tems has surpassed South African Tyla in the ranking of Africa’s most listened-to artists on Spotify on a monthly basis. The performer of Love Me Jeje recently reached 38.3 million monthly listeners on the platform, slightly ahead of Tyla, credited with 38.2 million.

This progression is explained by a string of new releases and notable collaborations, including What You Need (Colour version), Bounce Road Blues alongside J. Cole and Future, as well as her duet with Dave, Raindance, which continues to captivate audiences.

Tems could now challenge the absolute monthly audience record for an African artist, set at 40 million listeners — a feat previously held by Tyla. Moreover, the Nigerian remains the most-streamed African artist in the platform’s history, with 4.7 billion total streams, further confirming her status as a major figure in the continent’s music scene.





