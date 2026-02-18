Tems and Burna Boy lead African artists on the Billboard Hot 100

The two Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Tems now lead the ranking of African artists with the most entries on the Billboard US Hot 100, surpassing the South African group Seether.

Until now tied with seven appearances each, Tems and Burna Boy have crossed a milestone this week thanks to their participation in J. Cole’s new album, The Fall-Off. The track “Bounce Road Blues”, a collaboration with Future and Tems, debuted at No. 34, while “Only You”, led by Burna Boy, ranked 78th. The two artists now total eight entries each, a record for African musicians.

Tems marks, in passing, her third appearance of the year in the ranking, confirming her consistency. Burna Boy, for his part, achieves an unprecedented performance: he becomes the first African artist to place at least one title in the Hot 100 for six consecutive years, further cementing his status as a global ambassador of Afrobeats.