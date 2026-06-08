Real Madrid: Pepe rumored to join Mourinho’s staff

The return of José Mourinho to Real Madrid could be accompanied by that of a former key figure from the White House. According to the Spanish press, Pepe is set to join the technical staff of the Portuguese coach as an assistant.

Real Madrid could soon see the return of two iconic figures from its history. While José Mourinho is preparing to be officially appointed as the coach of the Merengues, Pepe is also expected to return to the club in a role within the technical staff. According to several Spanish media outlets, Florentino Pérez had already reached an agreement with Mourinho before his reelection as president of the club. The Portuguese coach is now ready to embark on a new chapter on the Madrid bench.

To accompany him in this venture, Mourinho would like to rely on Pepe, the former iconic defender of Real Madrid and the Portuguese national team. According to Marca, the ex-Portuguese international would take on an assistant role with several strategic missions. His experience and leadership should particularly help to strengthen the team’s defensive discipline as well as the group’s mentality. Pepe would also be responsible for fostering team cohesion and acting as a link between Mourinho and the players to facilitate daily communication.

Having played for Real Madrid between 2007 and 2017, the central defender made his mark in the club’s history with his commitment, character, and impressive achievements. Retired since 2024, he could thus begin a new phase of his career by returning to the Santiago-Bernabéu in a new role. If the information is confirmed, Real Madrid would be betting on an experienced Portuguese duo to launch a new ambitious cycle in the Spanish capital.



