Real Madrid: Manchester City denies any release clause for Haaland and threatens legal action.

Manchester City has categorically denied reports of a clause allowing Erling Haaland to join Real Madrid. Annoyed by the statements of a candidate for the presidency of the Spanish club, the English team is even considering legal action to protect the interests of their star striker.

Manchester City has firmly denied the existence of any clause allowing Erling Haaland to join Real Madrid during the upcoming summer transfer window. The English club is responding to the statements made by Enrique Riquelme, one of the candidates for the presidency of the Madrid club. He had claimed that, if elected, he would make the Norwegian striker and Spanish midfielder Rodri two priorities of his sports project. Riquelme specifically stated that Haaland’s current contract contained a release clause that could facilitate his arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In a statement released this Monday, Manchester City dismissed these speculations. “The information disseminated in Spain regarding Erling Haaland’s future is completely false,” the Manchester club stated. The Citizens also assured that no contractual provision allowed the Norwegian scorer to leave the club under the mentioned conditions. “ There is no possibility in this regard and no clause provides for such a scenario ,” the statement further clarified. Manchester City finally warned that it is considering legal action, believing that their player’s image has been used inappropriately in this election campaign.





