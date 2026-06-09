Real Madrid: José Mourinho in Madrid to sign his contract

Thirteen years after his departure, José Mourinho is about to return to the bench of Real Madrid. The Portuguese coach has arrived in the Spanish capital to finalize the last details of his commitment to the Merengues.

José Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid has never seemed so close. According to several consistent sources, the Portuguese coach arrived in Madrid to settle the final details of his contract ahead of its official confirmation as head of the Madrid club. At 63, Mourinho is said to have reached a verbal agreement with president Florentino Pérez before last weekend’s presidential election. Pérez’s re-election has paved the way for the Portuguese coach’s return to the bench of the White House, thirteen years after his departure.

The former Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Manchester United coach is expected to sign a three-year contract before being officially presented to the press and supporters. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on social media: “José Mourinho is in Madrid today ahead of his presentation as the new coach of Real Madrid. A three-year contract awaits him.” Behind the scenes, the Madrid management is already actively preparing for the next season. Even before Mourinho’s official arrival, Real is said to have secured the signing of two significant reinforcements in defense: Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool, and Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan.



