Real Madrid: José Mourinho has named his 6 unwanted players.

Back on the bench of Real Madrid thirteen years after his departure, José Mourinho is not planning to waste any time. The Portuguese manager has already started to outline the contours of his new Madrid project, with 6 players pushed towards the exit.

Real Madrid is about to open a new chapter in its history with the return of José Mourinho. Reelected as president of the club, Florentino Pérez had already hinted that the Portuguese manager would be the one to lead the Merengues into a new era. The official announcement of his arrival is now imminent. Thirteen years after his first stint in the Spanish capital, the “Special One” returns to a squad that is quite different from the one he managed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, or Sergio Ramos. This time, he will have to build around stars like Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham.

But Mourinho is not coming back just to manage what exists. He wants to reshape his squad deeply. The defense, considered the club’s main area of concern, has already been strengthened with the announced arrivals of Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries. A left-back is also among the Portuguese’s priorities, as he particularly appreciates the profile of Riccardo Calafiori. The midfield could also see several changes. Several prestigious names are already circulating to reinforce the Madrid midfield, while an offensive reinforcement is not ruled out. Meanwhile, Mourinho has reportedly drawn up an initial list of players who could leave the club. It includes Franco Mastantuono, Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Raul Asensio, Eduardo Camavinga, and Rodrygo. Some young players could also be loaned out in order to gain playing time.



