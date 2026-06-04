Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez ties José Mourinho’s arrival to his reelection.

The future of José Mourinho at Real Madrid could be decided at the polls. Florentino Pérez has confirmed that the arrival of the Portuguese coach will depend on his reelection as president of the Madrid club during the election scheduled for this weekend.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has confirmed that the arrival of José Mourinho on the Madrid bench directly depends on the outcome of the presidential election planned for this weekend. The Portuguese coach is said to have already reached an agreement with the club’s leaders for a three-season contract. However, no official announcement has yet been made by the Spanish capital club.

Pérez indicated that the appointment of the 63-year-old coach would be validated if he manages to retain his seat against his main rival, Enrique Riquelme. Faced with strong opposition after two consecutive seasons without a major title, the outgoing president has made Mourinho’s return a key focus of his campaign. A strategic choice aimed at appealing to the club members, while several candidates are proposing alternative projects to revitalize the club.

Despite this competition, Florentino Pérez remains the frontrunner in the election. For its part, Benfica has already anticipated Mourinho’s departure. The Lisbon club has announced the appointment of Marco Silva, former Fulham coach, to succeed him as head of the first team.





