“I was more complete,” Zlatan Ibrahimović compares himself to Haaland.

Always true to his unfiltered speech, Zlatan Ibrahimović compared himself to Erling Haaland. The former Swedish striker believes he was a more versatile player than the Manchester City scorer, while acknowledging the Norwegian’s exceptional finishing qualities.

True to his frankness, Zlatan Ibrahimović once again made a sharp comparison with Erling Haaland. The former Swedish football star considers himself a more complete forward than the Manchester City scorer, while recognizing some of the specific qualities of the Norwegian. Invited to speak on Fox Sports, Ibrahimović highlighted Haaland’s formidable effectiveness in the penalty area while emphasizing his own versatility.

“ He scores goals and he’s a killer in the box, but I was more versatile ,” he said. The former PSG and Barcelona striker also stressed the intelligence and effort management qualities of the Norwegian forward. “ He’s a true killer in the box, smart and efficient. He doesn’t waste his energy unnecessarily ,” he added. Staying true to his knack for striking phrases, Ibrahimović finally delivered a vivid comparison between their respective ambitions in front of goal. “ I saw an interview of him saying his dream was to touch two balls and score two goals. Me, I dreamed of touching two balls and scoring three ,” he concluded. This media appearance once again illustrates the unwavering confidence of the former Swedish international, who is used to being at the center of discussions even after the end of his career.





