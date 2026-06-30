Rationalization of the state apparatus: Wadagni abolishes several agencies.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, is taking institutional initiative by engaging in a deep reorganization of the Beninese public administration, marked by the abolition of several strategic agencies inherited from the previous regime of Patrice Talon.

This wave of dissolutions, which heavily impacts the culture and tourism sectors, is part of a broader intent to streamline state structures and marks the starting point of a clear strategy aimed at imprinting a new mark on government action.

Upon assuming the highest office, the new occupant of the Marina Palace chose to redefine the mechanisms for implementing public action through the abolition of several agencies. Among the dissolved entities are the Agency for the Development of Arts and Culture (Adac), Benin Tourism Agency, and the National Agency for the Promotion of Heritage and Development of Tourism (Anpt), which had previously served as the operational arm of the state to make Benin a major tourist destination.

The stated ambition behind this large-scale restructuring is to put an end to the dispersion of resources and optimize national administrative organization. While the presidential decree lays the groundwork for a tighter governance, the modalities for transferring the competencies of these defunct agencies, as well as the fate of their respective personnel, remain to be clarified by the competent authorities.

By taking this strong political action in the early months of his term, Romuald Wadagni sets the tone for his governance and demonstrates his determination to streamline the state apparatus.