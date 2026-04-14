Presidential election in Benin: Wadagni wins by a landslide (94.05%) with a turnout of 58.75% (CENA).

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) proclaimed, on Monday, April 13, 2026 in Cotonou, the provisional results of the presidential election held the day before across the entire Benin territory as well as in diaspora voting centers. These initial trends, established on the basis of 90.55% of polling stations processed, show a clear victory for the duo formed by Romuald Wadagni and Mariam Chabi Talata.

According to the figures released, the tandem backed by the presidential camp has received 4,252,347 votes, i.e., 94.05% of valid votes cast. On the other hand, the duo formed by Paul Hounkpè and Rock Judicaël Hounwanou obtained 269,433 votes, representing 5.95%.

In terms of turnout, the CENA reports 7,897,287 voters registered on the electoral lists. Of these, 4,640,354 actually went to the polls, i.e., a turnout rate of 58.75%. The valid votes total 4,522,756, while 117,598 ballots were declared null.

These data reflect a relatively stable electoral mobilization, in a context where the stakes of the election centered on the succession of the incumbent president.

An election largely under control

In its decision, the CENA notes that the vote took place under broadly satisfactory conditions across the entire national territory. Despite a few disruption attempts reported in some northern localities, the security forces ensured the safeguarding of the electoral process.

The institution also highlights the performance of the digital platform for transmitting results, which enabled rapid, secure, and traceable reporting of electoral data. This innovation helped strengthen the reliability of the results processing.

Moreover, given the substantial gap between the two duos contesting, the CENA estimates that the inclusion of the remaining results would not be enough to alter the ranking. The outcome of the ballot is thus considered “mathematically irreversible” at this stage of counting.

And in accordance with the provisions of the electoral code, these provisional results will be transmitted to the Constitutional Court, the only body empowered to proclaim the final results after examination of any appeals.