Benin: 17 minors heading to Côte d’Ivoire intercepted at the Aplahoué border.

Seventeen minor children were intercepted by the Republican Police while traveling on a bus heading to Ivory Coast. The authorities immediately initiated protective measures and are calling on parents or guardians to reach out to the relevant services for their care.

Beninese authorities intercepted seventeen minor children who were on a public transport bus heading to Ivory Coast. The operation took place on May 28, 2026, at the border post of Hounsahoué, in the commune of Aplahoué, Couffo department.

According to information released by the Couffo prefect, the vehicle was inspected by agents from the Hounsahoué/Aplahoué border police station. Onboard, law enforcement discovered 17 children aged between 12 and 17, originating from various communes and departments in Benin, including Atlantique, Collines, Couffo, Mono, and Zou.

After their interception, the minors were immediately cared for by the Republican Police with the support of the Single Window for Social Protection. The operation also involved the Departmental Directorate of Social Affairs and Microfinance of Couffo and the Public Prosecutor near the second class Court of First Instance of Aplahoué.

The authorities indicate that measures are underway to ensure the protection of the children and facilitate their return to their families. In this context, the parents or legal guardians of the minors involved are invited to present themselves as soon as possible at the Prefecture of Aplahoué or at the Departmental Directorate of Social Affairs and Microfinance of Couffo to complete the necessary formalities for their withdrawal.

This intervention is part of efforts to combat child trafficking and irregular movements of minors, a phenomenon that continues to engage security and social protection services at the country’s borders.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of this relocation and identify any possible responsibilities in this matter.

List of concerned children: