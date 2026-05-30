Champions League: Arsenal cracks in the penalties, PSG makes history

PSG retained their title in the Champions League by beating Arsenal on penalties in Budapest, after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time. Having already been crowned in 2025 against the Inter Milan, the Parisian club becomes the first French club to win two consecutive Champions Leagues and joins the very exclusive circle of teams capable of defending their European crown.

Paris Saint-Germain won the 2025-2026 Champions League final on Saturday, May 30, by beating Arsenal on penalties (4-3), after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The defending champions become the first French club to retain their European crown, and only the fifth in history to achieve this feat.

Arsenal took the lead as early as the 6th minute through Kai Havertz, before Ousmane Dembélé equalized from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. No team managed to score during extra time — the first final to go beyond regular time since 2016. In the penalty shootout, PSG won 4-3. Goalkeeper Matvey Safonov was decisive during the session.

PSG’s statistical domination was overwhelming: 72% possession, 19 attempts compared to 5 for Arsenal, 4 shots on target against 1 for the Londoners. Arsenal existed only through their efficiency on their lone clear chance and by the collective resilience of their defensive blocks. Four yellow cards for Arsenal, against two for PSG, illustrate the tactical violence of the match, won by the Parisians despite a disadvantage in game construction conceded by the Gunners.

An unbeaten run for Arsenal, right to the end

The defeat on penalties denies Arsenal a perfect campaign. The Londoners had eliminated Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP, and Atlético de Madrid — the latter beaten 1-0 in the return semi-final on May 5 — without ever knowing defeat in 90 minutes throughout the entire competition. For Mikel Arteta, whose club had also been eliminated in the previous edition’s semi-finals by PSG (losing 3-1 on aggregate), this marks a second consecutive disappointment against the same opponent in a competition the club has not won since its founding — Arsenal’s only final dates back to the 2005-2006 edition, lost to FC Barcelona.

The personal dimension is notable for Arteta, who wore the PSG jersey in the early 2000s before becoming the technician of the London revival.

PSG, consecutive champions and history rewritten

For PSG, the victory in Budapest extends the one obtained in May 2025 against Inter Milan in Munich, their first European title in history. Spanish coach Luis Enrique confirms his legitimacy on the European stage after seasons of building a team devoid of individual superstars. The Parisian eleven lined up in Budapest — Safonov; Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia — is emblematic of this collective playing project.

PSG reached the final by eliminating Monaco, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, the latter beaten 6-5 on aggregate over the two semi-final matches, including a thrilling 5-4 victory at Parc des Princes on April 28.

PSG thus joins Real Madrid, Ajax, Bayern Munich, and Nottingham Forest on the list of clubs that have retained their title as champions of Europe. This is also the club’s second European title in its history, founded in 1970 and long portrayed as unable to reach the final continental step.